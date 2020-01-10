NORFOLK - An event to learn about America’s first homesteader is set for this weekend.
Elkhorn Valley Museum Executive Director JoBeth Cox says they’re partnering up with Humanities Nebraska again for the return of the Cabin Fever Speaker Series.
Cox says the story of Daniel Freeman will be highlighted.
"This is a really unique program because it's a living history performance. Speaker named Darrel Draper with Humanities Nebraska will come and portray Daniel Freeman in first person with props and costumes and it'll be real fun to learn about America's first homesteader."
Cox says the performance is for all ages and free with regular museum admission.
It’s set for Saturday afternoon at 2 at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.