Elkhorn Valley Museum

NORFOLK - An event to learn about America’s first homesteader is set for this weekend.

Elkhorn Valley Museum Executive Director JoBeth Cox says they’re partnering up with Humanities Nebraska again for the return of the Cabin Fever Speaker Series.

Cox says the story of Daniel Freeman will be highlighted.

"This is a really unique program because it's a living history performance. Speaker named Darrel Draper with Humanities Nebraska will come and portray Daniel Freeman in first person with props and costumes and it'll be real fun to learn about America's first homesteader."

Cox says the performance is for all ages and free with regular museum admission.

It’s set for Saturday afternoon at 2 at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.

Tags

In other news

Authorities release name of worker killed at co-op site

BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.He was identified as 49-year-old Paul Sliger, who lived in Syracuse. First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Co…

Judge won't move trial of mayor who's also subject of recall

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a central Nebraska mayor who's also facing a recall election.Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst is awaiting trial later this month on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a b…