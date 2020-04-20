TEKAMAH - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted from Tekamah.
The Tekamah Police Department is looking for two children who were last seen in Tekamah and are believed to be in danger.
Authorities are looking for Marco De La Garza. He is a 7-year-old boy, with brown hair last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
Four-year-old Isaac De La Garza with brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts is also missing.
The children may be in the company of 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter, a white male who is 5'7 and 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with a Nebraska license plate 31-F325.
It’s unknown at this time where the vehicle may be heading.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of both children, please call 911.