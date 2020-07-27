NEW YORK, NY - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has offered memory screenings for many years.
President and CEO Chuck Fuschillo tells News Talk WJAG since the inception of it, they’ve screened over five million people.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic Fuschillo says they’re now doing virtual memory screenings.
He says the free program is open to everyone, there’s no minimum age or insurance requirements and it takes place from 9 to 3 central time every Monday and Wednesday.
"Memory screenings are quick, simple, and non-invasive. They consist of a series of questions to gauge an individual's memory, language, thinking skills, and other intellectual functions. It only takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes and it's confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness."
To make a memory screening appointment or confidentially talk to a social worker that’s dementia specifically trained call (866) 232-8484.