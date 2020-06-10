CHICAGO, IL - The number of people living with the Alzheimer’s disease is expected to rise significantly during the next five years.
That’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2020 facts and figures report.
Public Policy Director Terry Streetman says the number of Nebraska residents 65 and older living with the disease is 35,000 and in 2025, that number is expected to be 40,000.
"The biggest risk factor for Alzheimer's disease is age and so as the baby boomer population continue to age to when they're more likely to get the disease, we're going to see significantly higher numbers."
Streetman says there’s also a significant workforce gap when it comes to healthcare is general, but especially geriatric and dementia care so that number needs to be bulked up.
He says half of the medical profession is not prepared to meet the increased demand.
To view the full report visit ALZ.Org.