LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is still set to host a state advocacy event this month.
Terry Streetman the director of public policy and advocacy says usually they meet in Lincoln.
Streetman says there is some legislation the organization is keeping an eye on.
"One specific policy we're working on LB-374 which is a bill by Senator Wendy DeBoer which creates a new Alzheimer's and other dementia advisory council. The goal is to update our state plan for Alzheimer's. It was originally introduced in 2016 and it's time for an update and this would make sure we're well positioned to act on things related to Alzheimer's in the coming years."
Stretman says they’ll have an online panel webinar take place the end of the month and you can sign up at ALZ.org/Nebraska.
Team registrations are also being accepted for the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 3rd.