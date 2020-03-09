LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be heading to the state capitol this week.
Terry Streetman the director of public policy and advocacy says Tuesday is the 2020 State Advocacy Day.
Streetman says advocates from across the state will come together to learn about current legislation impacting families affected by an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
He says they’ll also visit state senators to educate them about why it is critical that they support various bills.
Streetman adds they can always use more advocates.
"What I tell people the blessing and the curse of this cause is pretty much nobody out there has not been affected by it in some way. We know there are people who have been touched by this, who want to tell their story, and we know legislators respond when their constituents say this has affected me and it's important to me."
Team registrations are also being accepted for the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 4th.
Visit alz.org for more information.