NORFOLK - Tuesday is 811 Day, and Black Hills Energy is reminding you to call 811 before you plan to dig.
Community Affairs Manager Brandy Johnson says when calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Nebraska 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig.
Johnson says it’s a free and easy service as well as it’s the law.
"Every day we know it's important to make sure people are digging safely around utility lines because you just never know what is going to be below and it's so important you always take that first step to dial 811. So 811 Day is a great way for us to remind people we're late into the summer, maybe your projects at home are about done or you got to wrap something up or something else you want to start."
Johnson says you need to call at least two business days prior to any digging project.
Requests can also be made online at NE1Call.Com or just call 811.