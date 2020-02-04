City council chambers NDN
NORFOLK - Norfolkans may soon be able to purchase alcohol an extra hour later after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members discussed extending the sale of liquor on any day until 2 a.m.

City Administrator Andy Colvin said local business owners had reached out and expressed the desire of extending sales from 1 to 2 in the morning.

Colvin said there were meetings held with all liquor license holders about the change.

"Based on what the feedback we heard was yes it works or I think there might've been some who were indifferent to it. It doesn't require alcohol sales until 2 a.m. Our establishments can sell alcohol until whenever time they like to before 2 a.m. this certainly doesn't make them do anything different."

Public Safety Director Shane Weidner said both police and fire are neutral on the measure and see no concerns with the extension.

The council voted unanimously to allow alcohol sales until 2 a.m. on first reading.

