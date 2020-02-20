NORFOLK - Norfolkans can now purchase alcohol an extra hour later, and play keno later after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
During Tuesday’s night’s meeting, council members discussed extending the sale of liquor on any day until 2 a.m. on its final readings.
City Administrator Andy Colvin said this originally passed unanimously on first reading.
"This all stemmed from questions that came to the mayor and other elected officials from some establishments in town to explore the idea of extending hours until 2 a.m. as an incentive to increase the night life, to attract younger workers to town, and to make (Norfolk) a little more welcoming and flexible like some other communities are in Nebraska."
The council passed the ordinance on second and third reading unanimously as well.
Also, the council approved to extend the hours of keno operation until 2 a.m. to go along with alcohol sales.