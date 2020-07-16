NORFOLK - An Albion man was arrested for child sexual assault.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, in the latter part of June, a child sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Norfolk Police Division as a result of a report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline.
A mother reported that her three-year-old daughter disclosed to her that a man had touched her inappropriately.
The young girl was interviewed at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, and she told staff about the incident and identified the suspect by first name.
The parents knew the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Christopher Thompson.
On Wednesday a Norfolk police investigator interviewed Thompson at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Later in the day, Thompson was arrested with the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper.
Thompson was arrested for first degree sexual assault of a child. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.