Department of Transportation
U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award $6.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to the Ainsworth Regional Airport in western Nebraska and another $5.5 million to two airports in Iowa.

The grants are part of a $485 million federal grant program for airports across the country.

The Ainsworth grant will go to rehabilitate an apron, a runway and a taxiway at the airport.

In Iowa, the Mason City Municipal Airport will receive $3 million to reconstruct a taxiway, and Newton Municipal-Earl Johnson Field will receive $2.5 million to reconstruct a taxiway.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska State Patrol says Phelps County deputy arrested

Nebraska State Patrol says Phelps County deputy arrested

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Phelps County sheriff's deputy on suspicion of third-degree assault and child abuse for an altercation that left a 15-year-old girl with a black eye.

Airports in Nebraska, Iowa to receive federal grants

Airports in Nebraska, Iowa to receive federal grants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award $6.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to the Ainsworth Regional Airport in western Nebraska and another $5.5 million to two airports in Iowa.