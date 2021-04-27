WAYNE - Pilots from all over the nation are flying in to the Wayne Airport for the Mayday STOL air show Wednesday through Saturday.
Wayne Airport Board Authority President Travis Meyer says STOL stands for short takeoff and landing and planes will be doing exactly that.
Meyer says they’ll have airplane drag racing.
"They line two planes up side by side, take off and fly 10 to 15 feet off of the ground, and 2,000 feet in length. Then the pilots crank the planes sideways to slow down, land past the line, stop and turn around, and do the same thing going back. The first plane to stop past the line is the winner of the drag race."
Meyer says they’ll also have a STOL competition to see which pilot can get their plane off of the ground in the shortest amount of distance.
He says all of the finals will be Saturday night and they’ll also have a band from Omaha playing as well as a plane flying poker run.
For more information and to get tickets visit MaydaySTOL.Com.