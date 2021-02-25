OMAHA - A series of free introduction to technology courses kick off this weekend to demystify IT.
The AIM Institute is hosting the courses to help people new to tech discover where their interests lie and learn about possible career opportunities.
Emily Matis, director of AIM Code School, says you don’t have to be tech savvy to register and a number of topics will be covered.
She says you’ll learn about coding, date management, and how to troubleshoot your own computer.
Matis says the Nebraska Tech Collaborative identified the need to add 10,000 tech workers in Nebraska by 2025.
The classes kick off Saturday and will continue the next five Saturdays from 9 to 1. You can also sign up for the weekday courses March 1st through the 5th 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For more information go to, AimInstitute.Org.