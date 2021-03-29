WASHINGTON D.C. - A year into COVID-19 and the agriculture community seems confident it’s more adequately prepared to protect and maintain the health of farm workers.
Jon DeVaney, President of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, believes vaccinations are now a priority for everyone.
“There has been a lot of concern around the agricultural workforce because we know that when the pandemic began, they were folks that could not telework, you know, you need to be on site, you need to be working together with your colleagues to get harvest done and to get food packed and processed. And that sometimes requires being in proximity.”
DeVaney says another plus is that protective gear is more readily available.
He adds there is still strong desire to protect the workforce from exposure and the vaccine now offers up a real long-term solution to that need.