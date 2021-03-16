NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement that would make way for a new law enforcement tactical team.
During Monday night’s meeting, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller shared with council members the agreement between the city and Madison County.
Miller said the main part of the agreement combines the Norfolk police and Madison County sheriff's office joint tactical teams which have each been in place since the 1990s.
"The two teams have been training together for several months to make sure we all have the same practices and techniques. This inter-local agreement forms one tactical team called the NOMAD Tactical Response Unit. It has less staff and will be comprised of law enforcement officers of both agencies."
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.