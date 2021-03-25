WASHINGTON D.C. - As the industry celebrates National Ag Week, it offers a chance to reflect on the challenges and successes over the last year.
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says it is a chance to honor the hard work done during the pandemic.
“Agriculture is the foundation of our country and it's also the backbone of a healthy country, and a prosperous nation. And all that’s made possible by the hard work of the American farmer and rancher. #StillFarming was something that we created last spring after people was going to the grocery store seeing empty shelves, wondering whether or not the American farmer was going to still work. And we started the hashtag to inform the American people that we were going to continue to farm.”
Reflecting on the last year, Duvall says the pandemic added to the daily stresses of U.S. agriculture.
He adds the pandemic has shown that broadband is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity, and labor is the biggest limiting factor that American agriculture has.
