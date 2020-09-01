Jon DeVaney, President, Washington State Tree Fruit Association
Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON - Despite some reports to the contrary, the agricultural community is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

The challenges of that task, however, are ramping up further into this year’s harvest season.

Washington State Tree Fruit Association president Jon DeVaney says everyone is taking the health of the workforce seriously, especially at this time of year.

“We’re seeing more harvest activity and more workers in the state, both domestic and international workers, who come to work on harvesting our state’s crops. So, there’s been an increase in people present and activity out in fields and orchards. What we have not seen is an overall increase in the rate or incidence of infections in agricultural workers overall.”

DeVaney says early on, when there was not a lot of personal protective equipment available, they did see a lot of spread through agriculture because that was one of the few essential industries where people were leaving home to go to work.

He adds recently they have seen the case counts among agricultural employers drop significantly.

