WASHINGTON D.C. - Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue made an appearance at the NAFB virtual annual convention this year, and there was a lot to discuss.
Trade has been a hot topic of conversation over the past four years, especially as it pertains to the trade war with China.
Perdue says America might not feel as successful as we have been when it comes to dealing with China.
“The actual numbers show economically that farm income, minus government payments, has increased 33 percent over the last four years. I think a lot of times, while President Trump supported that when we were calling out China, and many people wanted to talk about the trade war going on there, we’ve been in a trade war that we didn’t realize we were in for 20 years.”
In addition to the Phase One Deal with China, Perdue says there are other world trade wins to talk about, such as USMCA.
He says they modernized it from a technology perspective and solidified the country’s number one and two customers on the northern and southern border for a long time.