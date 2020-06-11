LINCOLN - Nebraska’s agriculture economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses due to COVID-19 in 2020 if economic conditions do not improve.
That’s according to analysis from the Nebraska Farm Bureau. Senior Economist Jay Rempe says the estimate is based on a “snapshot” of revenue losses projected for 2020 commodities that make up the bulk of the state’s agricultural economy.
Rempe says the major cost due to the pandemic to livestock producers is the backlog caused by animals that weren’t able to be processed.
"In the beef cattle sector, we're closing in on almost a billion dollars, $9.71 million. I'll note that I saw some figures just yesterday from an estimate that Kansas has lost to its beef sector about $1.3 billion. It's my sense that our beef sector is probably a little bigger than, Kansas' beef sector, but nevertheless, roughly around $1 billion on the pork side and about $166 and then the dairy around $66 million."
Rempe says ethanol facilities have been affected as well due to plants being shuttered and some operating at a reduced capacity.
He adds potential losses for the ethanol sector could reach $1.3 billion, assuming Nebraska’s ethanol plants are unable to run at more than 75 percent of capacity for the remainder of the year.
For the full report go to NEFB.org.