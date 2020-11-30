OMAHA - Agricultural credit and farmer financial conditions are both a big concern in 2020 when COVID-19 ramped up earlier this year.
Nathan Kauffman is Vice President and an executive of the Omaha branch of the Kansas City Federal Reserve.
Speaking at the NAFB 2020 virtual convention, Kauffman says the Ag economy is showing some signs of improvement.
“It’s worth emphasizing that this outlook has been far-improved from six months ago. It’s still not to suggest that the outlook is necessarily positive but, six months ago, some of the conditions were rather concerning in agriculture, especially as we looked to April and May, or really the second quarter of the year. There are still risks in the sector, and as we go into 2021, I suspect that some of the risks and concerns that we’ll be discussing are largely those that we’ve been discussing for the last several years.”
The meatpacking industry was hit hard in the early days of COVID-19, but Kauffman said production has ramped up since then. He says many plants are operating at pre-pandemic levels.
One of the biggest reasons for optimism in agriculture is the rising export numbers, which he says is much-needed good news for U.S. farmers and ranchers.