NORFOLK - “AGssential” is the theme for the 12th annual Northeast Community College Ag-Ceptional Women’s Conference set to take place Friday.
Karmen Hake, conference spokesperson says the conference is Northeast Nebraska’s premier event for women in agriculture, and attendance grows year after year.
Hake says attendees are sure to enjoy this year’s sessions.
"We know that everybody loves the sessions by Dr. Vrbicky every year and this year he is presenting 'Wind by a Nose,' it's about breathing. We also have many topics about agricultural topics such as soil health, farm transition, gardening, what your preferred learning style, and appreciation communication.”
Hake says this year you can attend at the Lifelong Learning Center, the extended Northeast campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City, and West Point or virtually.
She says a tribute to the 2020 Ag-Ceptional Woman of the Year will also be a highlight of the conference.
It’s set for all day Friday with check-in at 8.
If you want to register go to the website Northeast.Edu/AgCeptional.