TAMPA FL - The National Biodiesel Conference and Expo is this week in Tampa, and its “Vision 2020” plan will be unveiled looking toward the future of the industry.
The industry has been struggling since tax breaks expired several years ago. Donnell Rehagen is CEO of the National Biodiesel Board.
He says 2019 ended with positive policy developments, including the reinstatement of the biodiesel tax credit.
“It was a long fight. Our industry has not had a tax credit in place prospectively since 2016. It’s been tough for our producer-members to predict what the future is going to look like. We’ve been working hard and had the benefit of a lot of strong advocates for biodiesel that have helped us keep that message strong and clear on Capitol Hill about the need to get that tax credit reinstated. So, our biodiesel producer-members went almost two full years without that tax credit.”
Rehagen says they’ll be looking to the future of the biodiesel industry at this year’s national conference.
He says there’s lots of conversation about carbon, the environment, and trying to remove greenhouse gases, and delivering a cleaner and better product.