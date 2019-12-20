USMCA
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-led House has given President Donald Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Passage comes one day after the House impeached the Republican president.

The bill puts in place terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It now heads to the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues had won key concessions from an administration anxious to pass the deal before next year's election season makes that task more difficult.

The deal was sought by farmers, ranchers and business owners anxious to move past the months of trade tensions that have complicated spending and hiring decisions.

