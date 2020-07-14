DES MOINES, IA - COVID-19 dominates the news, but National Pork Board senior vice president of science and technology Dr. David Pyburn says agriculture cannot forget about African Swine Fever.
Pyburn says ASF has continued to expand its territory globally. About five to six months ago it moved into Greece, but it looks like they might get it under control.
"We also saw a couple of months ago it moved into India as well, so another country that has now been declared positive for the virus. In the countries of the Philippines, China, Vietnam, those Asian countries, we continue to see it expanding its territory within those countries and continues to affect more herds in those countries. They do not have it under control."
Pyburn says even in that Eastern European area and in Poland as well, they’ve seen continued ASF expansion.
He says they continue to talk with Customs and Border Protection, because that’s the first line of defense in making sure ASF doesn’t come to the U.S.