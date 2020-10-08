WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation introduced by Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska would provide flexibility in hauling livestock and perishable commodities.
Andrew Walmsley, American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director, says the HAULS Act would extend hours of service exemptions in agriculture to year-round.
“The HAULS Act is an important piece of legislation. She’s been working with a group of Ag commodity organizations and other Ag haulers to listen to the needs of the industry. And so she’s developed this bill that would provide three things to modernize trucking regulations and make a benefit for the safety and efficiency of hauling Ag products.”
Walmsley says the changes include removing seasonality restrictions and it promotes safety for drivers and animals.
He says he’s glad congress is recognizing the growing season is really year-round for a lot of Ag commodities.
Ken Herz, president of Nebraska Cattlemen says the act would help mitigate situations where a hauler is forced to choose between compliance with federal law or the health and welfare of the livestock on board.