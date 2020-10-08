U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation introduced by Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska would provide flexibility in hauling livestock and perishable commodities.

Andrew Walmsley, American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director, says the HAULS Act would extend hours of service exemptions in agriculture to year-round.

“The HAULS Act is an important piece of legislation. She’s been working with a group of Ag commodity organizations and other Ag haulers to listen to the needs of the industry. And so she’s developed this bill that would provide three things to modernize trucking regulations and make a benefit for the safety and efficiency of hauling Ag products.”

Walmsley says the changes include removing seasonality restrictions and it promotes safety for drivers and animals.

He says he’s glad congress is recognizing the growing season is really year-round for a lot of Ag commodities.

Ken Herz, president of Nebraska Cattlemen says the act would help mitigate situations where a hauler is forced to choose between compliance with federal law or the health and welfare of the livestock on board.

Tags

In other news

Pork Checkoff launches 'Pork as a Passport'

Pork Checkoff launches 'Pork as a Passport'

CLIVE, IA - The National Pork Board has launched a new consumer marketing campaign called ‘Pork as a Passport’ which celebrates pork’s position as an authentic, global protein.

Nebraska's largest city extends mask order to Nov. 24

Nebraska's largest city extends mask order to Nov. 24

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — For a second time, Nebraska's largest city has extended a requirement for residents to wear face masks in public to try to slow resurging coronavirus numbers that are putting a strain on area hospitals.