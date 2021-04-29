WASHINGTON D.C. - Getting broadband developed throughout rural America is a priority for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Congressional Relations Director Emily Buckman says rural residents, along with farmers and ranchers, need access to broadband connections.
“We’ve heard the phrase multiple times, broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. And the pandemic made that even more evident as we had to shift to working remotely, children having to do homework from home, and then even having our doctor’s appointments done via telehealth. Rural broadband is essential for modern agriculture, the farmers and ranchers who grow our food and to the quality of life for rural Americans.”
Rural community members can help by using the FCC Speed Test app.
Buckman says the network and coverage performance information gathered from the speed test will help to inform the FCC’s effort to collect more accurate and granular broadband deployment data.
She says this will help update coverage maps to ensure federal dollars spent on broadband deployment is accurately targeted to those communities most in need.