WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation talked about legislative priorities during its virtual convention as the Biden Administration takes over in Washington, D.C.
Agriculture is worried about potential changes to the Clean Water Act, specifically relating to the former Waters of the U.S. Rule first established during the Obama Administration, when Joe Biden was Vice President.
Don Parrish, Senior Director of Congressional Relations says making changes to the Clean Water Act will be hard to do in Congress.
“The first thing we ought to know is that the 117th Congress is going to be under extremely close margins. The thing I want to emphasize is that we see absolutely no legislative path to amending the Clean Water Act one way or the other. Ultimately, what that’s going to lead to is the Biden Administration taking executive action, and we expect the Biden Administration to have a large number of administrative priorities.”
Parrish says they’re going to focus specifically on issues like nutrients, numeric nutrient criteria, as well as total maximum daily loads.