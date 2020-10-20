LINCOLN - Now is a great time to aerate your lawn and doing so has numerous benefits.
UNL Assistant Director for Landscape Operations Jeff Culbertson says the main reason to aerate your lawn in the fall is to relieve compaction.
"You may not have noticed it through the years, but whether you've been walking through the lawn, mowing, running the wheelbarrow or chasing the kids, all of those things are compacting the soil which restricts the amount of oxygen and moisture that gets to your grass roots."
Culbertson says it can also help prevent fewer weeds from germinating and green up your turf quicker in the spring.
He says before you use the aerating machine, go out with a screwdriver and check your soil which will help identify some compact areas you should spend a little more time on.
Culbertson says after aerating your lawn and the dirt plugs are dry, break them up by mowing your lawn so they get distributed back into the soil.