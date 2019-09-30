AMES, IA - Grain quality could be a concern this year.
Dr. Charles Hurburgh is a grain quality expert and says this year produced an unprecedented amount of “flip-flops in growing conditions.”
He says this can make predicting grain quality a little more difficult.
"We had more flip-flops in the growing season than I've ever seen which also means we may not be able to predict the results with as much accuracy as we might like, but that's the way it happened."
Hurburgh also says to not be surprised to see smaller bean sizes. The late heat and rapid maturing of the plants is the culprit in these cases. However, don’t rule out another flip in conditions which could allow for bean sizes to reach their potential.
He says the hardest part of predicting this year’s bean crop is nailing down oil and protein contents. With the changing conditions, it is anybody’s guess.