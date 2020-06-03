LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Labor has announced new unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance benefits.
Labor Commissioner John Albin tells News Talk WJAG the additional funding is available through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
Albin says not everyone needs to file a new claim.
"If the claim is active and they exhaust now, we'll just automatically pick them up under the PEUC. For those whose claims may have terminated earlier going back to the week of March 29th they would need to reopen their claim and make that new claim to get it on file."
Albin says overall both the number of new initial claims filed and the number of people who remain unemployed continue to decrease.
You can file weekly claims at NEworks.Nebraska.Gov.