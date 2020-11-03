LINCOLN - Additional financial support will soon be available for long-term care facilities in Nebraska.
During a press conference Monday Department of Health and Human Services Interim Director of Long-Term Care, Jeremy Brunssen said a lot of work has been done since the beginning of the pandemic to keep residents and staff both healthy and safe.
Brunssen says they’re currently in the process of acquiring federal funding to increase the Medicaid per diem reimbursement rate.
"In total what our plan is we're looking to increase the temporary rate by $20 a day backwards to May 1st. So that rate would be effective beginning for any dates of service beginning May 1st and would run through the end of this calendar year as of right now ending on December 31 of 2020."
Brunssen said that’ll bring $40 million to long-term care facilities across the state.
It was announced a total of $15 million is planned to come from the state while $25 million coming from the federal government.