Jeremy Brunssen

DHHS Interim Director of Medicaid & Long-Term Care, Jeremy Brunssen, speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people starting Thursday after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign to force the issue and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo. 

 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN - Additional financial support will soon be available for long-term care facilities in Nebraska.

During a press conference Monday Department of Health and Human Services Interim Director of Long-Term Care, Jeremy Brunssen said a lot of work has been done since the beginning of the pandemic to keep residents and staff both healthy and safe.

Brunssen says they’re currently in the process of acquiring federal funding to increase the Medicaid per diem reimbursement rate.

"In total what our plan is we're looking to increase the temporary rate by $20 a day backwards to May 1st. So that rate would be effective beginning for any dates of service beginning May 1st and would run through the end of this calendar year as of right now ending on December 31 of 2020."

Brunssen said that’ll bring $40 million to long-term care facilities across the state.

It was announced a total of $15 million is planned to come from the state while $25 million coming from the federal government.

Tags

In other news

Some GOP seats safer than others in Nebraska election

Some GOP seats safer than others in Nebraska election

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will almost certainly coast to a second term on Tuesday, thanks to the GOP’s dominance in Nebraska and a scandal-plagued Democratic nominee who refused to withdraw even after his own party disavowed him.