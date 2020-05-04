North Central District Health Department

O'NEILL - A positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Antelope County.

According to the North Central District Health Department, the resident contracted the illness outside of the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak.

After conducting contact investigations, it has been determined there is no risk to the communities of Antelope County from it and the case is quarantining at home.

Also, during a site update on the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map an additional case in Pierce County was added. There is not an additional case in Pierce County to report Monday and the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map will be adjusted.

