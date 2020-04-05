NORFOLK - Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Cuming County.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, this individual is a man in his 50’s, and most of his exposures were in a neighboring health district.
The investigation is ongoing and any significant public exposures will be publicized and affected individuals will be notified.
A reminder that as case counts continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anywhere.
Each person should assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure to COVID-19 by staying home.
When it is necessary to leave your home, maintain social distancing and practice very meticulous hygiene: wash your hands before and after visiting public spaces such as grocery stores. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer before you go into a store and as soon as you get back to your car.
Avoid touching your face.
Also, testing updates and results will be posted periodically by the department, but specifics on each case, unless there is a large-scale exposure in a high-risk setting will not be publicized.