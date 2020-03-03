NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a purchase agreement that would expand the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park area.
During Monday night’s meeting, Risk Manager Lyle Lutt told council members the agreement is in the amount for $215,000 to acquire the property at 2310 South 5th Street.
Lutt says the added space will be a big improvement during different activities.
"If you've been down there at the ball fields during the summertime when the games are going on, the parking can be challenging at best. Even dangerous if you're not careful how you park on the streets there and in the ditches with kids running around. This will address that with the plan going forward in the park."
Councilman Rob Merrill added looking at the area overall it is a perfect fit for the future of the area.
The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase agreement.