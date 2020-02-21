LINCOLN - To ease prison overcrowding, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is thinking about having a facility built by a private developer and leased to Nebraska until the state eventually owns it.
The ACLU of Nebraska strongly opposes that idea as Nebraska has never been able to build its way out of a corrections crisis adding hundreds of beds over the years.
Communications Director Sam Petto tells News Talk WJAG, a $200 million plus expansion isn’t a smart investment in criminal justice.
Instead, Petto says they’re encouraging the Department of Correctional Services to take a smarter approach to the justice system as a whole.
"Divert people out of the system through things like drug courts, veterans courts, and problem solving courts. It can also involve taking a look at past unjust mandatory minimums and current practices and deciding if it really makes sense with the amount of time people are having to serve for the crimes they've committed."
Petto says right now they have a lawsuit against the Corrections Department working its way through the courts on conditions currently in Nebraska’s overcrowded and understaffed corrections system.
Depended on the results of the lawsuit, Petto hopes they can come together, find consensus, solutions, and talk about ways to divert more people out of the system.