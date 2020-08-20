LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recently vetoed eight bills passed by the Nebraska Legislature including a death penalty transparency bill and parole reform bill.
The ACLU of Nebraska has responded to the vetoes and Communications Director Sam Petto tells News Talk WJAG, they see the death penalty transparency bill as a punch in the gut for Nebraskans who believe in open and transparent government.
Petto says the bill came from the execution of Carey Dean Moore two years ago when the curtain was pulled for 14 minutes out of the 20 minute procedure.
"There's a saying engraved on the capitol building that the salvation of the state is a watchfulness of the citizen. Especially with the most extreme use of state power, the death penalty, which we know folks have mixed opinions on, one place Nebraskans can agree is that something like that needs to be subject to a lot of scrutiny, transparency, and oversight to make sure that what's happening is being done in line with the highest standard."
As for the parole reform bill, Petto says it would have provided more people in prison the ability to become eligible for parole within two years of their mandatory discharge date, requiring those transitioning to the community to be supervised by the state.