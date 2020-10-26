NORFOLK - A garage is a total loss after a fire Saturday morning.
According to Norfolk Fire Division Captain Scott Bonsall, first arriving units at 1707 East South Airport Road saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage that was close to a house.
It took approximately 30 firefighters and nine rigs about 45 minutes to control the fire and another 90 minutes to overhaul the structure. The cause of it was accidental.
The property is owned and occupied by Gene and Jennifer Planer and is estimated to be worth approximately $25,000 with $19,000 of contents lost.
There were no firefighters or civilians injured during the incident.
Madison Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Norfolk Street Department also assisted.