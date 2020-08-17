MADISON - A two vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Monday afternoon.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, first responders were dispatched to the accident south of Madison on Highway 81 at the intersection of Industrial Parkway.
One of the drivers a 31-year-old Madison resident was transported by Madison Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services.
The other driver received minor injuries and was released directly from the scene.
The incident is under investigation. The Madison Police Department also assisted.