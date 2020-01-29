01-29 accident
Photo Courtesy/Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - Icy conditions resulted in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident about 11 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.

The accident occurred when a southbound van driven by 67-year-old Lareta Anderson of Stanton lost control and crossed the highway striking a guardrail coming to rest in the middle of the highway. 

Anderson was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Leigh Fire and Rescue for treatment of back injuries. 

Unger says her two granddaughters were also transported as a precaution. 

The van is considered a total loss and there was extensive damage to the guardrail. 

Seatbelts were in use and credited with preventing more serious injuries. 

Road conditions were icy at the time, along with dense fog in the area.

