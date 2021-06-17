STANTON - A one vehicle accident Wednesday night sent a Norfolk teen to the hospital.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the one vehicle rollover accident occurred when an SUV being driven by 19-year-old Isiah Ames of rural Hoskins lost control as he turned from 844th Road to 562nd Avenue, northeast of Woodland Park causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and roll.
Ames and two other teenage passengers were treated at the scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue and a 16-year-old female passenger was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
Speed was a contributing factor and Ames was cited for reckless driving.
Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is considered a total loss.