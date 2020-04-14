MADISON - A two vehicle accident left one dead and four injured Tuesday afternoon.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 32 near Madison when a northbound Nissan Murano collided with an eastbound Buick Le Sabre.
Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest in the northeast ditch.
The Nissan had three passengers. Two adults were wearing their seatbelts and an infant was in a car seat. All three were transported to Faith Regional Health Services with varying degrees of injuries.
There were two occupants in the Buick. The driver of the Buick was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Faith Regional with possible severe injuries.
A front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt. The jaws of life was required to remove him.
The scene blocked part of Highway 81 for several hours before the scene was cleared.
The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue, and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.