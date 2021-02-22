NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after an accident early Friday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the accident near 6th and Pasewalk Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a vehicle was stuck in the northwest corner of the intersection and that the vehicle was possibly high centered on a fire hydrant.
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Laura Krier.
In speaking with Krier, the officer could smell alcohol coming from her and requested her to perform filed sobriety maneuvers.
The results of the tests showed impairment.
She was arrested for enhanced driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.