NELIGH - Another accident in Northeast Nebraska has resulted in multiple fatalities.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, three people were killed Friday afternoon in Neligh at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 275.
After preliminary investigation, troopers believe a truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 14 when it failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Highway 275.
The truck tractor/semi-trailer collided with a Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound on Highway 275. After the collision, both vehicles traveled southbound into a residential area and collided with an unoccupied, parked GMC Terrain.
The driver of the Journey, 74-year-old Geraldine Elsberry and passenger 72-year-old Norman Elsberry both of Orchard, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The semi driver, 31-year-old Shane Ernest of Dalton was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The truck tractor/semi-trailer rolled onto its side spilling its load of pelletized lime. The two passenger vehicles made contact with a residential home, causing moderate damage to the residence.
The accident is still under investigation.