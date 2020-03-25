NORFOLK - Public access to the Norfolk city offices is now restricted.
City Administrator Andy Colvin says this is a precautionary measure based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations of social distancing.
"However we're still offering all city services. We're open for business - just limiting access so the services are being offered in a different way. We're making sure that utility payments can be mailed in, or paid electronically. We're currently making arrangements for people if they do need to pay by cash to work out a system for that."
Colvin says the time-frame of this restriction is subject to change based on the rapidly evolving nature surrounding the pandemic.
He says Mayor Josh Moenning also issued an emergency declaration for the City of Norfolk, which allows local governments to become eligible for additional resources to address the COVID-19 threat and recovery.