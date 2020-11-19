WASHINGTON D.C. - It’s open enrollment season, which means it is also Medicare fraud season.
Eligible beneficiaries have until December 7th to shop for the best deal for their health care dollar.
Unfortunately, some of the deals they will be offered won’t be deals at all. And, as AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl points out, scammers target rural and urban residents alike.
“Scammers don’t care who you are or where you are from, they just want take advantage of whoever will fall for their trap. Just like in other years, Medicare scams spike during open enrollment season with scammers posing as insurance providers calling and emailing about free gifts or limited time offers. These scams are all designed to capture information scammers can use to bill Medicare for bogus services and treatment.”
Voskuhl says be suspicious of anyone who calls, emails or visits you promoting a Medicare plan.
He says legitimate health plans can only contact you if you’ve requested information.
