LINCOLN - Thursday is day 62 of the 90-day Nebraska Legislative session, and lawmakers are staying busy.
One piece of legislation set to be discussed is LB-64, which eliminates the state’s taxes social security benefits.
State Director of AARP Nebraska Todd Stubbendieck tells News Talk WJAG Nebraska is one of only 13 states that currently tax social security benefits.
Stubbendieck says they believe this kind of taxation is grossly unfair, and LB-64 would use a ten-year phased in approach in exempting social security taxation.
"We see this as a really positive benefit for our members and it's hugely important for middle class retirees in Nebraska. It would be a huge boost to our economy as well to get those tax dollars back in people's pockets to spend."
Stubbendieck says older Nebraskans account for 56-cents of every dollar in the state’s consumer spending, which generates an annual economic impact of $50-billion.
He adds he’s happy to see the amount of support for the bill in Lincoln.