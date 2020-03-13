AAA Tow To Go Logo

NORFOLK - If you fail to plan ahead before you go out for St. Patrick’s Day parties, Triple A’s Tow To Go service can help you out.

Public Affairs Director Rose White says they’re once again offering the Tow To Go service free for members and non-members.

White says there are multiple ways to get home after a night of drinking without getting behind the wheel.

"Chose a designated driver, stay where you're celebrating, call a cab, find another form of safe transportation, but if you fail to do so, under no circumstances should you ever get behind the wheel impaired. The free service is available from 6 P.M. on Monday March 16th through 6 A.M. on Wednesday March 18th."

White says you’ll get a confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles.

The number to call is (855) 286-9246.

