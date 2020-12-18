NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a search turned up drugs Thursday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue to assist the Nebraska State Probation Office with a search of a probationer’s residence.
A probation officer had been searching the residence and located marijuana.
In the search of the garage, a duffel bag was located in the rafters, which contained several half-gallon glass jars and a large plastic container full of marijuana.
A large amount of THC concentrated "shatter" wax, two digital scales and a clear plastic baggie with cocaine was also in the bag.
Twenty-three-year-old Martin Santiago Jr. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.