OSMOND - The public got a chance to see a brand new robotic dairy just outside Osmond Sunday.
It’s called Four Aces Dairy owned by four of Walter & Michele Aschoff’s children and is also part of Automated Dairy Specialists of Clearwater.
Walter Aschoff says the cows will get treated very well.
"The end user wants us to take care of our animals and we are doing the very best we can with the best technology, material, and feed sources. In here, we're going to do better than a standard commercial dairy which will increase the longevity of the animals."
Aschoff says since the cows won’t ever leave the barn, there’s a lot of natural light as well.
He says they’re starting out with 105 cows, but the building is built for expansion as they can add another 240 cows and four more robots.
Aschoff says the milk will go to Freeman, South Dakota and made into high temperature dry powder milk.