OMAHA - After a difficult year from multiple angles Ag leaders see a lot of room for improvement in 2020.

USDA Undersecretary Bill Northey says the challenges of 2019 will stick with farmers for a while.

Though Northey says farmers should be cautiously optimistic.

"Years don't have to get better after they were bad, but we also know that there's a lot of room above what 2019 was for a better year in 2020. Hopefully we'll have some better markets with some trade opportunities, but we know that depends on our competitors and what they produce. Certainly we hope it's better weather wise."

Northey says they will continue to be there for farmers with disaster programs, the Market Facilitation Program, and others.

For more information or to view programs visit USDA.Gov.

